Dr. Anwar Bin Mohammad Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, who headed the UAE delegation at the emergency meeting of the Arab Foreign Ministers held at the General Secretariat of the Arab League in Cairo. Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: UAE State Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Anwar Gargash commented on the Gulf crisis in a tweet saying that a resolution to the Qatar crisis still needs time.

“Addressing long-term genuine grievances of the four states is at the heart of resolving Qatar’s crisis; we are not there yet.”

GCC members Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain, along with Egypt, cut ties with Qatar in June 2017, accusing it of supporting extremists and meddling in the affairs of other states.

Qatari Emir Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani skipped an annual summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) that was held in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Tuesday.

He sent the emirate’s Prime Minister Abdullah Bin Nasser Al Thani to head the Qatari delegation at the gathering.

Bahraini Foreign Minister Khalid Bin Ahmad Al Khalifa has said that Qatar is not serious about ending a long-standing rift with a Saudi-led bloc, damping expectations for an imminent end to the crisis.