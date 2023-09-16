Cairo: A mosque in Saudi Arabia welcomes worshippers with perfumes and offers clothes to those who need them to perform prayers, according to a TV report.
The 40-year-old mosque in the city of Dammam in eastern Saudi Arabia also has an annexed enclosure for birds, Al Ekhbariya TV said.
“At first sight, the mosque can be seen as new. But this mosque is 40 years old and has developed a lot with time,” Ebrahim Al Huqail, one of the holy place's overseers, said. “We have been able to solve some basic problems that are prevalent in mosques in general. The ablution place has been separated from the toilets."
The house of worship has a bird garden wholly located outside it. "It was an unused area that was later turned into a small garden for birds. It has windows through which the worshipper after the prayer can look at the garden that has created a fine atmosphere inside the mosque,” he added.
Moreover, the Amr bin Al Jamuh Mosque provides clean clothes that can be temporarily used by worshippers during prayers. Some worshippers may come to the mosque with sweaty clothes after exercises or working under the sun, according to Al Huqail.
“These clothes are constantly dry-cleaned and sterilised. It is a way to keep the mosque clean,” he said.
There are also incense and perfumes for worshippers to use in the place..
Saudi Arabia is Islam’s birthplace to which millions of Muslims flock from across the globe to perform annual Hajj pilgrimage, and Umrah or minor pilgrimage.
The kingdom is home to Islam’s two holiest sites, the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina.