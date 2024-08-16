Dubai: A young Saudi man has achieved a remarkable feat, securing a place in the Guinness Book of Records for his groundbreaking accomplishment in the world of electronic games.

Ibrahim Al Nasser has set a new record by connecting approximately 444 different gaming devices to a single TV screen using an innovative external adapter.

This impressive setup includes a wide range of gaming platforms, from old and new Nintendo consoles to Sega, Atari, Xbox 360, PlayStation, and numerous other devices.

Al Nasser’s achievement eliminates the need for multiple screens or complicated setups, showcasing his unique ability to integrate various gaming systems into one cohesive display.