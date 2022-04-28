Cairo: Saudi Arabia has initiated a programme for cloud seeding, a weather modification technique, in three regions as part of a plan seeking to increase annual rainfall in the kingdom by 10 to 20 per cent, local media reported.
The programme, recently approved by the Saudi government, is also aimed at curtailing desertification, fulfilling objectives of Green Saudi Arabia, an initiative designed to expand vegetation in the kingdom and enhancing adaptability to climate change.
The first phase of cloud seeding started in Riyadh, Al Qassim and Ha’il, using environmentally friendly substances, Saudi-owned television Al Arabiya reported.
“The programme aims to increase rain rate from the current rate that does not exceed 100 mm annually as Saudi Arabia is one of the world’s driest countries and does not have perpetual water sources such as rivers and lakes,” Saudi Environment Minister Abdul Rahman Al Fadely said.
Cloud seeding is a process of artificially generating rain using aircraft to add small particles with a structure similar to ice to clouds, increasing the chance of precipitation and formation of water droplets and snowflakes.