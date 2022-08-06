Cairo: Worshippers gathering in the Grand Mosque, Islam’s holiest site, in the Saudi city of Mecca, on Saturday experienced a summer rainfall as they were performing prayers, or the umrah pilgrimage.
Footage aired on the Saudi television Al Ekhbariya showed the faithful supplicating to Allah and encircling the Holy Kaaba as light to medium rains fell on them in the mosque. Pilgrims clad in umrah snow-white robes appeared engrossed in supplications as they touched the Kaaba.
Last week, Saudi authorities removed preventive barriers around the Kaaba for the first time in more than two years as part of a further relaxation of anti-coronavirus restrictions.
The General Presidency for Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques said the removal of the barriers was meant to make it easy for umrah pilgrims to undertake rituals with the onset of the new season.
The barrier removal allows the eager faithful once again to approach the Kaaba and the sacred Black Stone set in its structure.