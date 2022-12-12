Dubai: Schools remained closed on Monday in some regions in Saudi Arabia due to heavy rain forecast, which may lead to flooding for the next few days, local media reported.
Due to unstable weather forecast, schools in the Mecca region remained closed following a decision by the educational administration in the Mecca region to suspend in-person classes on Monday.
The National Centre of Meteorology said that moderate to heavy rain would hit many parts of the Mecca region, including Jeddah and Rabigh. There is also possibility of torrential rain accompanied by active winds and showers of hail, especially in coastal areas of the Mecca region, the centre said in a statement
Hammoud Al Soqairan, spokesman of the General Directorate of Education in the Jeddah governorate, announced that in-person classes would remain suspended in Jeddah, Rabigh, and Khulais on Monday. He said that the decision, which is based on reports received from the meteorology centre, considers the safety of students and teachers. However, he said that online classes will continue through the “Madrasati platform” for all students, he said.
The centre issued earlier an alert that moderate to heavy rain would hit parts of the Mecca region on Monday. Thunderstorms accompanied by active winds and showers of hail are expected in parts of the regions of Mecca, Al Baha, Jazan, and Asir, especially the coastal areas.
It is also expected that fog will form in parts of the regions of Riyadh, Hail, Al Jouf, and the Northern Borders Region.