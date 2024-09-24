She was in her thirties.

Bashayer had a traffic accident on a road linking the capital Riyadh and the central province of Al Qassim at the weekend and was later buried in Al Mithnab governorate – part of Al Qassim.

A holder of a BA degree in law, Bashayer had shown an exceptional gift in poetry composition and recital. During her short career, she was awarded several prizes, notably the King Abdulaziz for Folk Literature, the Home Poet Prize and the Poet of Million.

Several of her poems were published on social media. She was hosted on several poetry TV shows and competitions where she wowed the audience and jury members with her style of poetic recital.

Poetry is closely associated with national heritage and culture in Saudi Arabia.

In recent years, Saudi Arabia has put increasing emphasis on national heritage and identity.

In 2020, the kingdom created the Heritage Commission tasked with advancing and preserving the heritage sector. Moreover, the Commission supports efforts to develop national heritage assets, raise awareness and generate interest in them.

Since 2022, February 22 has been designated as Saudi Arabia’s Founding Day and an official holiday by King Salman bin Abdul Aziz. The day commemorates the establishment of the first Saudi state in 1727 by Imam Mohammad bin Saud, aiming to forge a stronger connection between present-day Saudis and their national heritage.