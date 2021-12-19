Dubai: Saudi Prince Turki bin Talal Al Saudi, Governor of Asir Region, gifted a car to a man whose vehicle broke down in the middle of road in Mahayel in Asir, local media reported.
Prince Turki, who spotted the incident, saw the man standing outside his broken-down vehicle waiting for assistance, in Al Ridigha, west of Mahayel.
The Governor of Asir then parked his car next to the man’s vehicle and asked him if he had another car. When the man told him he did not, Prince Turki asked him to ride along with him in his car.
Prince Turki took the man with him to a car showroom where he bought him a brand-new Toyota Hilux, and handed over its keys to him telling him: "It's yours".
A picture of the incident was shared on social media platforms. It received a wide approval from users who praised Prince Turki for his kind gesture.