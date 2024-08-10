Dubai: A Saudi citizen has suffered an unimaginable loss, with six members of his family killed in a traffic accident. Saleh bin Khalawi Al Mutairi’s wife and four children were killed in the accident on the third ring road two days ago.

His fifth child, who initially survived, succumbed to severe injuries the following day, deepening the family's grief.

The accident occurred on the third ring road and involved the entire Al Mutairi family. Their vehicle was struck, resulting in the immediate deaths of the mother and four children. The fifth child, who had miraculously survived the crash, died from his injuries the next day, compounding the father’s sorrow.

The tragedy has garnered widespread attention on social media, with many users expressing condolences and support for Al Mutairi, offering prayers for patience and endurance for him, and for mercy and forgiveness for the deceased.