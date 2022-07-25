Dubai: A Saudi businessman was kidnapped Sunday in Baalbeck, northeast Lebanon, by unknown persons after they lured him to buy a plot of land, local media reported.
The Saudi man is said to have gone to Baalbeck on Sunday to buy the land. The reasons and circumstances of his abduction are still unknown.
The Lebanese Army has launched a massive operation to rescue the businessman in the Charawne district of Baalbeck.
The army said they found and seized a quantity of weapons and ammunition in Charawne while searching for suspects involved in the kidnapping.