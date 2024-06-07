Dubai: For the first time in the Hajj season, Saudi Arabia has implemented an innovative technique to enhance the comfort and safety of pilgrims.

Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistic Services and Chairman of the Roads General Authority, has announced the use of flexible rubber asphalt for pedestrian paths at the holy sites for this year’s Hajj 1445 AH.

Saudi Arabia has implemented an innovative technique to enhance the comfort and safety of pilgrims. Image Credit: SPA

The strategic move aims to improve public health and the overall quality of life for pilgrims, with a focus on aiding the elderly, who constitute over half of the participants.

The flexible rubber asphalt, a novel scientific innovation, has been laid down on the road parallel to pedestrian path No. 6 leading to Mount Arafat.

The technology incorporates recycled rubber from used tyres into the asphalt mix, reducing environmental pollution from tyre waste and the burning of tyres.

Initial tests have shown that traditional asphalt surfaces can be hard on pilgrims’ ankles and feet, causing discomfort and increasing the demand for medical attention during the Hajj season.

With 38 per cent of injuries among pilgrims affecting the foot and ankle area, this new surface is expected to alleviate such issues.