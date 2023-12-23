Dubai: A three-year-old boy, Aziz Al Mishari, was bitten by a snake while playing in his family's yard in Al Darb Governorate, southern Saudi Arabia. The child, living in a remote, mountainous area known for its wildlife, encountered the snake and was bitten on his left foot, leading to immediate distress and calls for help.
Aziz's father shared the harrowing details of the incident, recounting how the family's remote residence amidst mountains, trees, and valleys has its challenges, including frequent encounters with snakes. Despite the mother's quick response to tie the injured area and call for an ambulance, the situation was tense and fraught with panic.
The boy was rushed to Al Darb General Hospital by the Red Crescent. "We were received by the director on duty and the doctor, and the case was dealt with quickly and professionally," Aziz's father stated, despite the child's continuous screams.
He also noted that snakes and scorpions are commonly present in their area, which often enter their home. Although the Ministry of Environment has made efforts to control the situation by spraying, these measures are often hindered by rain.
Nayef Al Maliki, a researcher and specialist in snakes, commented on the incident, noting that the particular type of snake encountered by Aziz is non-venomous, lacking toxic glands or fangs. However, he stressed the importance of cleaning the wound properly due to the risk of bacteremia, as such snakes often feed on rodents which can be carriers of disease.
Al Maliki also highlighted that while snakes are typically in hibernation during winter, they can appear in warm places and are more active during certain hours of the day and night. He advised the public to have a general awareness of snake species, to avoid unnecessary risks, and to seek help from civil defense and first aid in case of encounters with these reptiles.