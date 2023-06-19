Dubai: Saudi authorities have arrested three Egyptian nationals, who were in the country on visit visas, for promoting fraudulent Hajj campaigns and selling unregulated Hajj bracelets.
They were also offering unlawful accommodation services in hotels via social media. Authorities seized money from the trio, took the necessary measures against them, and referred them to the Public Prosecution.
Mecca Police carried out the arrests and have since warned citizens and residents to be vigilant against such scams. They urged the public to follow Hajj regulations and instructions and report any suspicious Hajj campaigns to the authorities by dialing (911) in Makkah, Riyadh, and Eastern regions, or (999) in the rest of the Kingdom.
The Public Prosecution has stressed the illegality of fraudulent practices aimed at seizing money from others in relation to Hajj campaigns, highlighting that such actions constitute major crimes warranting arrest.
Under the first article of the Financial Fraud and Breach of Trust Law, obtaining funds from others by deceptive means, lying, or luring them with fake Hajj campaigns is considered a significant financial fraud crime. Those found guilty could face up to seven years in prison and a fine of 5 million riyals.