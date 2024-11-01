Cairo: Around 2.4 million Muslim worshippers at the Prophet’s Mosque, Islam’s second holiest place in the Saudi city of Medina, have benefited from a perfuming service so far this year, according to official figures.

Large quantities of fine perfumes and Oud oil fragrance have been used during this period amounting to 9,039 litres, while 104kg of incense have been used during scenting rounds, the total of which has reached 5,781, figures from the General Authority for Care of the Two Holy Mosques showed.

The service aims to spread pleasant scents throughout the sprawling mosque, and support a seamless network of services provided for worshippers, dubbed in Saudi Arabia as “Guests of God”.

After performing Umrah or minor pilgrimage at the Grand Mosque, Islam’s holiest site in the Saudi city of Mecca, many pilgrims would flock to Medina to offer prayers at the Prophet’s Mosque and visit other Islamic sites in the city.

More than 10 million Muslims visited and prayed at Al Rawda Al Sharifa, where the tomb of the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) is located at the Prophet’s Mosque, so far this year, according to official figures announced in mid-October.

The figure marked a 26% increase against last year.

The visitors included 5.8 million male worshippers and 4.7 million women.

More than 280 million Muslims prayed at the mosque in 2023. Some 14.1 million people visited Medina last year, Saudi figures said

Last year, Saudi authorities unveiled a gilded brass barrier surrounding the Sacred Chamber at the Prophet’s Mosque. The barrier replaced a wooden barrier to preserve the visual identity and architectural pattern of the mosque, officials said.