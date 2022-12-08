Cairo: Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea city of Jeddah will bask this week in two nights of music as the country’s entertainment industry is thriving.
The Balad Beast Festival will be staged Friday and Saturday in the old quarter of Jeddah known as Al Balad, a site placed on the UNESCO heritage list.
Given the historical value of the area, the organising committee of the event said the fan capacity has been set at a maximum of 12,000 people per night.
Around 70 Arab and foreign performers are expected to participate in the Balad Beast at five stages reflecting the inspiring heritages of the old quarter of Jeddah.
Earlier this week, the second edition of the MDL Beast Soundstorm22, a major music event, was held in Riyadh with the participation of some 200 regional and international artists.
In recent years, Saudi Arabia has hosted a series of high-profile music events as part of dramatic social and economic changes in the kingdom.