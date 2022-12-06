Cairo: Saudi Arabia has said that it is mandatory for an expatriate family head to transfer sponsorship of male dependents when they reach the age of 25.
The beneficiary must be inside the kingdom to allow completition of the transfer.
The Saudi General Directorate of Passports added that for female dependents it is necessary to prove they are not married in order to allow renewal of their resident identification cards on the father’s sponsorship, Okaz newspaper reported.
Renewing a dependent’s resident ID card aged above 21 requires a document showing the school status, according to the directorate.
Saudi Arabia hosts a large community of migrant workers.