Dubai: The Saudi General Traffic Department will begin the automatic electronic monitoring of violations related to vehicle insurance validity from Sunday, October 1, 2023.
The initiative aims to identify and address vehicles operating without valid insurance across all regions of the Kingdom, with electronic checks conducted once every 15 days.
The decision comes in the wake of amendments to the Traffic Law, which mandates that vehicles must have valid insurance. The absence of active insurance is a violation punishable by fines ranging from a minimum of SR100 to a maximum of SR150.
The Traffic Department has announced that the e-monitoring system will continuously and directly track all vehicles on Saudi roads to ensure they possess valid insurance coverage. This is to identify violations swiftly, promoting compliance with the law among all drivers, including both Saudi citizens and expatriates residing in the Kingdom.
The department urged all drivers to strictly adhere to traffic regulations and instructions and to secure valid insurance for their vehicles. This not only ensures compliance with the law but also protects the rights of drivers in the event of traffic accidents. The move is expected to enhance road safety and accountability among vehicle owners and operators in Saudi Arabia.