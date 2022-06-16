Dubai: Saudi Arabia has more than 2,500 volcanic craters, making it the largest area in the world to have such a huge number of dormant volcanic craters for thousands of years, local media reported.
The Medina region has the largest concentration of these volcanic nests and craters with black rocks. The last volcanic eruption was in Hijaz, southeast of Medina in 1256.
The eruption and flow took several days, and the lava expanded over 23km. The longest flow of lava was 8.2km away from the Prophet's mosque.
According to Saudi weather expert Dr. Khaled Al Zaqqa, the Hail region has been surrounded by dormant volcanoes in various locations for thousands of years.
In a video shared on his Twitter page, Al Zaqaq said that the volcanic craters are divided into two parts: single, in which the volcano erupts once, and central in which the volcano erupts periodically, such as the volcanoes of Southeast Asia.
He added that volcanic craters have formed 13 Harra (volcanic lava field) in Saudi Arabia, which is the black land furnished with fiery rocks and volcanic eruptions.