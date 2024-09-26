Cairo: Spraying perfumes at potential clients in shopping centres as a promotional tactic poses health hazards, a senior Saudi toxicologist has warned.

Magdy Jamal Al Layl said the act by employees at perfume shops could even be more dangerous than food poisoning.

“For those who suffer from allergies or asthma, perfumes may worsen respiratory symptoms, headaches, and eye redness, and may lead to hospitalisation,” Al Layl told Saudi news portal Sabq.

“Frequent exposure to perfumes may also cause skin and eye irritation. In some cases, it may lead to severe allergic reactions such as rashes or headaches,” he added.

Generally, speaking, the spraying act may be viewed as a violation of privacy. “Not everyone may want to try a perfume or be exposed to it,” remarked Al Layl, a member of the Saudi Toxicology Society.

The specialist noted that some perfumes are of poor quality or of unknown origin, thus posing grave hazards to people exposed to them.

“Perfumes have some chemical components that may be harmful to certain people, especially if they are exposed to excessive amounts,” he said.

“Some perfumes contain chemicals and alcohols that may affect hormones and cause skin irritation.”

He pointed that sufferers of asthma or allergies may develop symptoms such as shortness of breath, coughing, or skin itching. “Some perfumes can cause severe headaches or dizziness in some people who are sensitive to powerful smells.”