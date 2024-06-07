Dubai: The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, led by Minister Tawfiq Al Rabiah, conducted the third in a series of pre-Hajj simulation exercises on Wednesday.

The exercise was designed to streamline the transportation of approximately 1.4 million pilgrims from both within the Kingdom and internationally, planning for over 65,000 trips during the upcoming Hajj season.

The simulation involved the collaboration of more than 40 ministries and relevant authorities, extensively covering over 95 per cent of the actual campsites used by pilgrims and incorporating over 900 operation points targeted in the exercise.

The primary goal was to test and enhance the efficiency of the technical systems and their integration with existing infrastructure to facilitate smooth transportation and movement throughout the holy sites.

The exercise tested the operational and strategic planning capabilities of the participating companies and aimed to improve the skills and readiness of the staff involved. It featured five specific transport operations across 14 main routes, utilising over 8,000 buses from 63 transportation companies.