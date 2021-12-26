Cairo: Saudi Arabia has said that importing the Christmas tree is banned, dispelling rumours that the famed festive feature is allowed into the kingdom.
The announcement was made by the Saudi Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA), responding to a question about the permissibility of the tree in the kingdom, news portal Ajel reported.
“Importation of the Christmas tree or any other non-Islamic symbols is banned,” ZACTA said.
Media reports have recently said that Christmas decorations and gift products are available in shops in Saudi Arabia amid unprecedented Christmas-time displays as part of dramatic reforms in the kingdom and openness to the outside world. Saudi Arabia is the birthplace of Islam.