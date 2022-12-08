Riyadh: Chinese and Saudi companies signed investment pacts for green hydrogen and solar energy during a a visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to the kingdom.

Xi’s in Saudi Arabia to meet Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and other Arab leaders for a trip which marks the region’s deep and growing ties with Beijing, as US ties come under pressure.

There were no further details on the energy pacts announced on Saudi state news agency SPA. It said 34 investment agreements in total had been signed, including in other sectors such as information technology, cloud services, transportation, logistics, medical industries, housing and construction.

Saudi Arabia is the world’s largest oil exporter, and China its top customer, making their relationship key to the crude market. But both are looking to gradually diversify their energy mix.

Saudi Arabia has started work on a large facility for green hydrogen in Neom, a Red Sea city under construction. The green hydrogen, a fuel seen as crucial to the global transition to cleaner energy, will be generated using solar and wind power.

A billboard welcoming the Chinese president in Riyadh. Image Credit: AFP

“The Kingdom enjoys a strategic geographical location linking three continents” and overlooks some of the most important water crossings and energy resources, Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al Falih said, according to SPA.

The two countries will strengthen collaboration at the UN, the G20 and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Xi wrote in an editorial in Saudi newspaper Al Riyadh.

The volume of trade exchange between the two countries amounted to SR304 billion ($80 billion) in 2021, and trade exchange in the third quarter of 2022 recorded SR103 billion ($270 million).

Xi Jinping is received by officials including the Governor of Riyadh province Prince Faisal Bin Bandar Al Saud at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

Gulf-Chinese summit will be held on Friday

Xi’s visit to the Kingdom will run until December 9. A Saudi-China summit led by King Salman and the Chinese president, with the participation of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, and two other summits — a China-Gulf summit and a China-Arab summit — will be held with leaders from Gulf Cooperation Council countries and Arab states expected to attend.

GCC Secretary General Nayef Al Hajra said the Gulf-Chinese summit will be held on Friday.

Upon his arrival to Riyadh, Xi said that he looked forward to the China-Arab and China-GCC summits, which will be held during his visit to strengthen ties with Arab and Gulf countries, Al Arabiya reported.

He added that he will discuss bilateral ties as well as international and regional affairs with King Salman and the Crown Prince during his visit, his first to the Kingdom since 2016.

Commenting on “close ties” between Beijing and Riyadh, Xi said “practical cooperation between the two countries yielded fruitful results in [various] fields.” He said that China and Saudi Arabia continue to “closely coordinate and communicate” regarding regional and international affairs.