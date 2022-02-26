Dubai: Saudi Arabia has announced on Friday that children aged 7 and above can now obtain a permit to enter the two holy mosques, provided the Tawakkalna application shows their health status as “immune” to ensure their safety, media reported in Saudi Arabia.
According to the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, anyone within Saudi Arabia wishing to perform Umrah is required to obtain a permit from the “Eatmarna” or “Tawakkalna” applications on conditions that their health status on the app is “immune” and the beneficiary’s data in the “Absher” system is updated.
The ministry stressed that permits for recurrent Umrah will be issued once every 10 days. When asked whether this arrangement will continue during Ramadan, the ministry clarified that any updates will be announced in due course.