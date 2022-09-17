Dubai: Saudi Arabia has banned the use of the national flag in commercial promotions including publications, local media reported.
In a circular issued by the Ministry of Commerce on Saturday, individuals and businesses have been banned from using the flag in commercial promotions including publications, goods and products, brochures and special gifts.
The ministry said that the national flag contains the name of Allah, and the official state emblem of two swords and palm tree. The ban also covers pictures and names of Saudi leaders and officials.
The ministry added that it has carried out inspection tours in markets in all regions of the Kingdom to control such violations, particularly on significant occasions like National Day. E-shops are also monitored and legal measures will be taken against violators.