Dubai: The Saudi Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) has revealed it arrested 170 people after being found guilty of corruption, it was announced yesterday.
According to Nazaha, a total of 437 suspects were investigated and 170 of them were found guilty of bribery, forgery, money laundering and abuse of power.
The authority said that the detainees belong to several ministries, including the Ministry of interior, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, and the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing.
Nazaha’s announcement came while handling a number of criminal and administrative cases during the month of Jumada Al Awwal of 1444 AH, after conducting 2,426 monitoring tours.
Last month, authorities in Saudi Arabia arrested 138 people employed in various ministries in a crackdown on corruption. The men were accused of receiving bribes, abuse of power, money laundering and forgery, among other charges.
Nazaha has called on the public to cooperate with it in the event that they detect any violation or suspicion of financial or administrative corruption by reporting through the toll-free number: 980 or through its email: 980@Nazaha.gov.sa.