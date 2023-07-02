Cairo: As more worshippers are flocking to the Saudi holy city of Medina after completing the Islamic Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, authorities in charge of the Prophet’s Mosque, Islam’s second holiest site, are doubling efforts to serve the faithful.
The services include distributing more than 80,000 Zamzam water bottles daily to worshippers at the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina.
The Agency for General Presidency for Affairs of the Prophet’s Mosque added that additional 15,000 Zamzam containers are spread across the mosque.
Zamzam is popular particularly with overseas pilgrims who buy packs of the water to present as a gift to relatives and friends after home return.
Groups of the faithful, who completed Hajj rites, started arriving in Medina where local authorities have stepped up efforts to welcome the visitors.
Medina is famed for the Prophet’s Mosque, which houses Al Rawda Al Sharifa where the tomb of the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) is located.
Last month, the city saw the arrival of thousands of Muslims from abroad by air en route to Mecca ahead of Hajj.
After performing Hajj, many overseas pilgrims usually head to Medina to pray at the Prophet’s Mosque and visit other Islamic landmarks.
Saudi Arabia has lifted limits on the numbers and ages of pilgrims from around the world for Hajj after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the curtailment of the numbers of pilgrims for three consecutive years.
Around 1.8 million pilgrims, including 1.6 million from abroad, attended this year’s Hajj, according to Saudi official figures.