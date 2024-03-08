Image Credit: The General authority for Care of Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques

Cairo: A series of training courses were recently held to coach 1,352 women volunteers to help worshippers heading to the Prophet’s Mosque, Islam’s second holiest site, in the Saudi city of Medina.

The online courses, organised by the General Authority for Care of the Prophet’s Mosque, aimed to teach the trainees skills of communication and guidance to women worshippers.

Themes tackled at the courses included skills of voluntary work, crowd management, the art of dealing with worshippers and care for the elderly and physically challenged people.

The courses were organised ahead of Ramadan, due to begin this year on Monday.

Ramadan traditionally marks the peak season of Umrah or minor pilgrimage at the Grand Mosque, Islam’s holiest site, in the Saudi city of Mecca.

After performing Umrah, many pilgrims head to Medina to offer prayers at the Prophet’s Mosque and visit other Islamic landmarks in the city.

Saudi Authorities in charge of the Prophet’s Mosque have said they are well-prepared for serving worshippers expected to flock in large numbers to the place in Ramadan.

More than 8.5 million Iftar (fast-ending) meals are estimated to be distributed to worshippers at the end of their dawn-to-dust fasting during Ramadan.

Some 2.5 million bottles of the blessed Zamzam water will be given away at the mosque during the lunar month.

In the lead-up to Ramadan, the General Authority for Care of the Prophet’s Mosque recently held a workshop at which preparations for the month were reviewed. They include intensifying services to cope with an expected increase in the numbers of worshippers and visitors. The services comprise cleaning and sterilising rugs spread across the sprawling place and managing throngs during peak timings.

More than 280 million Muslims prayed at the Prophet’s Mosque in 2023, according to official figures.