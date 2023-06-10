Dubai: A recovery driver in Saudi Arabia narrowly escaped a fatal accident while attempting to tow a broken-down vehicle off a public road.
A video of the terrifying incident has gone viral on social media platforms.
The footage shows a speeding car colliding with the worker as he was securing the disabled vehicle for towing.
The force of the impact knocked the worker to the ground, while the driver of the car fled the scene.
The video then shows a man coming to the rescue of the driver.
The incident has sparked widespread condemnation from social media users, who emphasised the dangers of excessive speeding.
Under Saudi Arabian traffic law, the penalties for such incidents are severe. If an accident results in death or permanent disability, the perpetrator may face up to four years in prison and a fine of up to 200,000 riyals, or one of the two. In case of an injury requiring a recovery period exceeding 15 days, the offender may be subjected to up to two years in prison and a fine not exceeding 100,000 riyals.
Furthermore, fleeing the scene of an accident without providing assistance to the injured is punishable by a fine up to 2,000 riyals, up to three months of imprisonment, or both.
The competent court may impose additional penalties or compensation based on the circumstances and facts of the incident.