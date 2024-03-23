Dubai: A motorist lost control of the speeding car during iftar time in Mecca and crashed into a group of people gathered for the evening meal next to Zahrat Al Umrah Mosque.
The accident resulted in one fatality and left 21 others injured, as reported by local newspaper Sabq.
Eyewitnesses described the harrowing scene as the vehicle swerved, collided with another car, and overturned right where people were ending their fast.
Emergency services, including ambulance and civil defence teams, were dispatched promptly to the scene, with security authorities initiating an investigation into the incident.