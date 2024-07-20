Cairo: Saudi authorities have highlighted functions of colours introduced to the roads in the kingdom according to a government code.

The Saudi General Authority for Roads pointed out that a combination of yellow and black means no parking is allowed on the road while a combination of black and white means roadside parking is permitted.

On the other hand, the red colour shows that the road is designated for emergency vehicles while blue-and black routes refer to paid parking lots.

An illustration of colours on Saudi roads and their functions.

The General Authority for Roads has launched the Saudi Road Code, a comprehensive technical reference for road planning, design, implementation, and maintenance nationwide. The code seeks to guide government institutions to enhance road safety.

The code also aims at unifying standards of routes as the authority acts as a supervisor and regulator of the network of roads in the kingdom amid stepped-up efforts to curb traffic accidents.

The government agency has recently reported a significant decline in mishaps at junctures in the kingdom due to the introduction of solar energy-powered lighting.

It said the traffic accident rates at the crossroads have dropped by 92% as a result of installing solar energy lighting at 149 such intersections across the country, a step that has enhanced traffic safety and nightly visibility by clearly defining tracks for route users.

In addition, the usage of solar energy for lighting has cut operational costs, and reduced carbon emissions.