Cairo: Marking the 60th anniversary of initiating diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and South Korea, the first Korean-language institution in the kingdom will be launched soon.
Earlier this month, the Prince Sultan University and the King Sejong Institute signed a memorandum of understanding to open a branch for teaching the Korean language.
The institute is due to open in the Saudi capital Riyadh at the Prince Sultan University on September 11, Asharq Al Awsat newspaper has reported.
The institute will be the first facility for teaching the Korean language in the kingdom since diplomatic relations started between the two countries 60 years ago.
All related procedures have been finalised under the auspices of the Saudi Ministry of Education. The first semester will run for three months and a half, beginning September 11, the paper added. The move comes in response to increasing demand for learning the Korean language and growing interest in the Korean culture in Saudi Arabia.