Dubai: Heba Mustafa, an Egyptian Umrah pilgrim from Qena Governorate, passed away while on fast and performing Umrah at the Grand Mosque in Mecca during the holy month of Ramadan, local media reported.
Heba suffered a heart attack while in the mosque. She is survived her husband and five children. After her death, hundreds of thousands of Muslims offered funeral prayers for her.
Her husband mourned her loss on Facebook, calling her his soul mate, companion, and caregiver, and praising her as a righteous and obedient wife.
“Heba’s passing is a great loss for my family and loved ones. May Allah rest her soul in eternal peace,” the husband said.
For Muslims, dying in the Grand Mosque of Mecca while performing Umrah is considered a blessed and honorable way to depart from this life.
Saudi Arabia witnesses a huge influx of travellers who come to perform Umrah in Ramadan. It is believed that performing Umrah during this holy month carries more blessings than performing it at any other time of the year.