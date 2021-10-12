Cairo: Saudi authorities have increased the number of persons allowed to sit at one table in cafes and restaurants to 10 instead of five as the kingdom has pursued fast-paced mass vaccinations against COVID-19.
The Saudi Ministry of Municipal and Village Affairs said the decision, which took an immediate effect, is confined to fully vaccinated customers.
Only people who have obtained two doses of vaccines against COVID-19 as shown in the health Tawakkalna app are allowed to enter restaurants and coffee shops, the ministry added.
As of October 10, full vaccination has become mandatory for using public transport, domestic flights and attending economic, commercial, academic, cultural, entertainment, sports or tourism events in Saudi Arabia.
The full inoculation is also be compulsory for entering government or private institutions.
The kingdom initiated a mass vaccination campaign in December. Around 43.7 million doses have since been administered and 20 million people or 57.2 per cent of the population are fully vaccinated, according to the Saudi Health Ministry.