And to strengthen the bonds of joint cooperation, upgrade the strategic partnership relations between the Arab and Chinese sides, value the historical ties between our peoples, and the rich interactions between our two ancient civilizations, and the strong friendship between our countries, and recalling the founding documents of the Arab-China Cooperation Forum, since its establishment in Cairo, in 2004, which has added a distinctive feature it made it a success story in multilateral international cooperation, and the joint declaration on the establishment of strategic cooperation relations between the Arab countries and the People's Republic of China within the framework of the forum that was launched in 2010, in Tianjin, and the ten-year development plan of the Arab-China Cooperation Forum for the period from 2014 - 2024, that was signed in 2014, and the Beijing Declaration and the Arab-China Executive Declaration on the "Belt and Road" initiative, which were signed in 2018, and based on the common desire to upgrade the Arab-Chinese strategic partnership relations to broader horizons, and to push the existing cooperation between us towards a higher level of progress, in a way that serves our common interests, and enhances our development efforts to deal with the challenges of the new era, and contributes to achieving our common aspirations, and ensuring the future of the emerging generations, and out of our belief that stability and prosperity are inseparable, there is no true peace without sustainable development, and there is no development and prosperity without security, peace and stability.