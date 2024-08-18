With the AlUla Desert Blaze set to kick off on August 24, excitement is building for one of the region's toughest endurance races.

Nestled in northwest Saudi Arabia, AlUla offers easy access with direct flights from major cities like Dubai, Doha, Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam. For those driving within Saudi Arabia, Madinah and Tabuk are just a three-hour journey away.

Runners can choose from four challenging distances: 5km, 10km, 21km, or the ultimate test, the 42km race. With a total prize purse of SAR 176,000 (US$ 46,900), there’s plenty to compete for. The 5km, 10km, and 21km races start at the historic Hegra, while the 42km begins at the stunning Maraya concert hall.