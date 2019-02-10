In an Op/Ed he published today in UAE newspaper Al Ittihad, Al Dakheel said it was a great honour for him to be appointed Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the UAE, the country “in which I have lived for the past two decades for professional reasons”. It is an honour for me because I love ... the UAE, its people, and its rulers. For 20 years, my family and I never felt, for the slightest moment, that we were living in a country other than our own or mingling with people who are not ours,” he wrote.