Manama: Worshippers in Makkah and Madinah, the two most sacred cities or Muslims, performed the absentee funeral prayers over slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoogi.
The prayers in Madinah were conducted at the Prophet’s Mosque following Fajr, the pre-dawn prayers performed by Muslims at the start of the day.
In Makkah, they were performed after the Friday prayers regularly attended by thousands of worshippers. Friday is Muslims’ sacred day.
Salah Khashoggi, Jamal’s son, was pictured attending the prayers held in Madinah, a city that held a special spiritual significance for the family.
Prayers in absentia are performed for Muslims whose bodies cannot be brought to the mosque or to the prayer hall.
Public prayers are performed for Muslims, regardless of their gender or age before they are buried.
Salah on Thursday said that the family would receive condolences from people on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the family home in the Red Sea city of Jeddah.
“From God we come and unto God we return. The condolences for Jamal Khashoggi will be held from Friday to Sunday at his home in Jeddah. May God have mercy on you and grant us fortitude to bear the loss,” Salah posted on his Twitter account.
“We will receive women offering their condolences at Jamal’s home from Monday to Wednesday.”