Dubai: Each year during Ramadan, catering companies in Medina prepare to provide the Prophet’s Mosque with daily iftar banquets, supplying around 300,000 meals for visitors and Umrah performers, local media reported.
Iftar meals are served inside the mosque and surrounding areas, with a focus on maintaining sanitary conditions. The meals typically consist of wrapped dates, fresh bread, yogurt, water and sandwiches.
The meals are organised by the Agency of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Prophet’s Mosque in cooperation with accredited catering companies.
These companies work to meet the highest quality standards for the meals, with each individual package carefully specified by the agency.
One catering company CEO, Omran Dawlat, noted that his company’s cost per meal is 7 riyals ($1.8), and that they strive to provide the best baked goods, dates and yogurt possible.
Iftar meals are typically served at the end of the Asr prayer through designated doors in all directions of the mosque.
However, permits are required from the agency to provide suhoor meals in the mosque and its facilities, as well as the surrounding internal and external squares, in order to maintain the safety of worshippers and visitors.