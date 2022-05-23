Dubai: A security guard was killed at the Qatari embassy in Paris Monday morning. A suspect was arrested soon after the incident.
Quoting a source close to the investigation and the Paris Public prosecutor's office, AFP said that an argument erupted between the victim and the suspect in front of the embassy.
According to news reports, the suspect forced his way into the embassy and entered the building following an altercation.
"The circumstances of the death of the 44-year-old guard are not yet known," the prosecution said. French authorities have opened a criminal investigation into the incident.