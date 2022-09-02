Dubai: Qatar has cancelled all COVID-19 quarantine requirements for foreign visitors and scrapped its red list as it prepares to host the 2022 World Cup in November, Qatar news agency (QNA) reported.
While quarantine is no longer required for all international travellers, those who test positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Qatar, still need to comply with Qatar’s quarantine regulations.
However, visitors must have a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) certificate with a negative result -- valid for 24 hours -- or PCR test with a negative result -- valid for 48 hours -- when they arrive in the Gulf nation. Rapid antigen self-tests are not acceptable.
Travellers must also download the Ehteraz mobile app and activate it on their mobile phones using a local or international SIM card. They must register in the pre-entry online registration system through the website (www.ehteraz.gov.qa) within at least three (3) days before arrival.
These changes to COVID-19 regulations will come into effect on Sunday, September 4 at 6pm Qatar time.