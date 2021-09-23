The modus operandi involves an ‘attractive woman’ sending enticing messages and videos luring the victim into a conversation that usually leads to exchange of personal messages and videos. Image Credit: Gulf News

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) have warned the public about a new kind of scam that involves professional gangs extorting gullible people who become victims of a honey trap set by the fraudsters.

The modus operandi involves an ‘attractive woman’ sending enticing messages and videos luring the victim into a conversation that usually leads to exchange of personal messages and videos.

The deceit begins at this stage, where another person claiming to be the father, brother or relative of the woman, messages the victim falsely claiming that the woman has been either killed or hurt by her relatives who had discovered about her secret liaison with this person. A forged medical report showing her alleged medical condition is also shared to further their false claim.

To add to this scam, another member of the gang poses as an embassy staff, who informs of a complaint being lodged with the embassy about the case. A set of fake documents, including the identity of the embassy staff, and a copy of the complaint from investigating authorities, are shared with the victim, who by now wants to get out of the situation without legal implications and imprisonment. A huge of sum of money is demanded at this stage for dropping off the case, which the victim might agree to pay.

The General Department of Criminal Investigations (GDCI) at the Royal Oman Police has noticed an increasing number of such criminal methods recently.