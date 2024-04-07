Muscat: Royal Oman Police arrested 90 expats in North Al Sharqiyah and Dhofar Governorates for violating labour laws and theft.
The Royal Oman Police announced on social media that the North Al Sharqiyah Governorate Police, with assistance from the Ibra Special Tasks Police Unit, apprehended 88 individuals from African and Asian countries for violating the labour and residence laws.
In a separate incident, Dhofar Governorate Police arrested two Asian expatriates for stealing electrical cables from lighting poles in the Wilayat of Taqah.
Legal proceedings are underway against them.