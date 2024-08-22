Muscat: In a series of coordinated operations across Oman, the Royal Oman Police have recently conducted a series of successful operations to combat crime, reinforcing their dedication to ensuring public safety and security throughout the Sultanate.

In the North Al Sharqiyah Governorate, police apprehended a suspect involved in a string of residential burglaries in Sinaw. The thief had targeted homes for valuable items, including gold, daggers, and sums of money.

In the North Al Batinah Governorate, authorities arrested three individuals responsible for livestock thefts from several locations in the Wilayat of Suwaiq. The police stated that legal procedures are being completed against the suspects.

Along Oman's southern coast in Dhofar, law enforcement intercepted a vehicle carrying a large quantity of smuggled qat. The arrest of the driver and the subsequent legal proceedings aimed at addressing the growing issue of qat smuggling in the region.

In Musandam, the Coast Guard intercepted two boats attempting to smuggle alcoholic beverages into the country. Six Asian nationals were arrested in connection with the operation, highlighting the authorities' ongoing efforts to combat illegal activities in the region.