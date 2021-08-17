The rule for Omanis arriving from Iran and Iraq is effective from noon today and until further notice Image Credit: Agency

MUSCAT: The Supreme Committee has directed that even Omani citizens returning from Iran and Iraq need to go through the mandatory institutional quarantine. The rule is applicable also to passengers travelling from other countries which are not on the banned list to enter Oman, if they have passed through these two countries.

Iran and Iraq are already on the list of countries from where travellers are banned entry to Oman. However, there are special need-based flights operated by approved designated carriers that are being operated to and from the countries in the banned list.

The rule is effective from noon today and until further notice. The circular was also shared by Oman’ Civil Aviation Authority on its social media channels. According to a report carried by Iran International, the number of fatalities due to COVID-19 stood at 655 on August 16, and the total number of cases reached 4.5 million.

Suspension of travel for those arriving from countries that were announced earlier include Sudan, Brazil, Nigeria, Tanzania, Sierra Leone, Ethiopia, United Kingdom, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Iraq, Iran, Tunisia, Libya, Argentina and Colombia remains unchanged.

An Omani citizen needs to be home quarantined on his return from international travel, while an expat has to undergo mandatory institutional quarantine unless he or she is in the exempted category of medical worker or teaching faculty, in which case he and his family get exemption and need only go through home quarantine.