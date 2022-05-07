Cairo: Kuwaiti authorities have arrested an expatriate suspected of involvement with others in illegally uploading sand, Kuwaiti media reported.
Police in conjunction with municipal officials in Al Ahmadi governorate had apprehended the suspect, an African national, after he appeared with other accomplices in a video clip uploading the sand in the area of Al Wafra, the Interior Ministry said. Police are hunting for others to take legal action again them, the ministry added.
A misdemeanor case of sand theft has been registered for the incident.
The ministry expressed thanks for a Kuwaiti man who reported the incident to police, saying he fulfilled the “every- citizen-is-a watchman” principle to expose unlawful acts.