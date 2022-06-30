Cairo: Kuwait’s state employment agency has specified specialties for bachelor’s degrees mostly needed in the country’s job market.
The Civil Service Commission has released a list of 26 specialties favoured by the labour market: Medicine, dentistry, veterinary, nursing, medical labs, imaging, physiotherapy, speech therapy, pharmacology, social service and graphics.
The list also comprises specialities in psychology, physics, bibliography, information technology, communication engineering, architecture, sociology, electri-cal engineering, applied statistics, biology, chemistry, maths, computer science, English and support medical sciences.
Specialties not required by the job market, according to the commission, include mass communication, history, international relations, philosophy, political science, geographical information systems, oil and gas engineering, industrial engineering and systems and mechanical engineering.
Foreigners make up nearly 3.4 million of Kuwait’s overall population of 4.6 million.
In recent years, Kuwait has stepped up efforts to create jobs to its citizens and adopted an employment policy dubbed “Kuwaitisation” replac-ing foreigners with Kuwaitis.