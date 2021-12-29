Moreover, 51 per cent have trouble finding new friends, and 62 per cent find it difficult to make local friends in particular. Image Credit: Gulf News archive

Dubai: For the seventh time in eight years, Kuwait has been ranked the worst destination for expats, coming in last place in the Expat Insider survey (59th out of 59 countries), Al Anba newspaper reported.

According to the Expat Insider survey, Kuwait ranks last in the Quality of Life Index (59th), with especially poor results in the Leisure Options, Personal Happiness, and Travel and Transportation subcategories (59th for all).

Kuwait is also the worst expat destination worldwide in the Ease of Settling (59th), with 46 per cent of expats not feeling at home while 45 per cent find it difficult to settle down in the country.

Moreover, 51 per cent have trouble finding new friends, and 62 per cent find it difficult to make local friends in particular.

Under the Working Abroad Index, Kuwait performs poorly in both the Work & Leisure (58th) and the Career Prospects & Satisfaction (57th) subcategories. More than three in 10 respondents (31 per cent) are dissatisfied with their jobs in general and 34 per cent are unhappy with their work-life balance.

In 2021, Taiwan, Mexico, and Costa Rica were the best expat destinations worldwide: all of them attract expats with their ease of settling in and good personal finances.

According to media reports, Kuwait expressed strong dissatisfaction with the report published by Euronews about expats working in Kuwait with long working hours. The report said those hoping to find balance in work and life should avoid working in Kuwait and Japan.