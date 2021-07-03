Kuwait City: The temperature in the Northern Kuwaiti city of Al Jahra touched 53.5°C, making Kuwait one of the hottest cities in the world.
Last Saturday, Nuwaiseeb, south of Kuwait City bordering Saudi Arabia, recorded the highest temperature in the world, with a record 53.2°C, according to America’s El Dorado Weather.
Compared to its neighbours, Kuwait is the hottest place on earth in 2021. The temperature in Iraq reached 51.6 degree Celsius on July 1 and the Iranian city of Omidiyeh saw temperatures sore to 51°C.
Last month, Kuwait witnessed a heatwave where the temperatures in the north of Kuwait, Abdali and Jahra, reached 50°C.
According to the Norwegian weather monitor Time and Date, Kuwait and Doha on June 5 were the hottest capitals in the world as they reached 48°C.