Dubai: Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior has arrested a military employee working at the Salmi port for allegedly helping seven people leave the country illegally, Al Rai newspaper reported.
According to the paper, the incident was discovered when the seven men were arrested by Saudi authorities at the Al Reqqaie port. At the time of arrest, the men had no passports on them.
Sources said that “the seven men were detained and referred to the authorities in the Emirate of Al Sharqiya". Meanwhile, Kuwaiti authorities were informed.
The ministry of interior has launched an investigation into the incident and discovered that a military man was involved. Kuwaiti authorities are now investigating to what extent he was involved in the incident. In the meantime, the suspects are expected to be handed over to the Kuwaiti authorities to complete legal procedures.