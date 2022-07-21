Cairo: Kuwait’s top court has revoked a death sentence handed down to an expatriate convicted of murdering his sponsor after a dispute more than a year ago, a Kuwaiti newspaper has reported.
The top appeals court overturned the death verdict issued against the Egyptian convict and instead sentenced him to life imprisonment, according to Kuwaiti news website Al Majillis.
Last December, a Kuwaiti appeals court had given the death sentence against the defendant on charges of fatally stabbing his sponsor a year earlier inside a building in the area of Khaitan Al Farwaniya governorate.
Police identified the murderer after checking the victim’s mobile phone contacts. In investigations, the suspect admitted to the murder, attributing to a disagreement with his sponsor.